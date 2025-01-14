Wallenius Wilhelmsen will operate the ro-ro terminal at the Port of Gothenburg

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, one of the world's leading
maritime transport and rolling stock logistics, has acquired the
management of a large part of this type of traffic in the port
from Gothenburg. These activities will be taken over
in February 2026 under a concession contract for the
duration of 12 years and will be carried out by a company
established for this purpose.
Gothenburg is Sweden's main ro-ro port and in the
2023 handled 267 new vehicles. The terminal
which will be operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen at the airport
Swedish traffic handles the majority of this traffic flow.
In addition, the terminal can handle other types of goods,
including project cargo, mining products and
wind turbine components. Wallenius Wilhelmsen to invest
almost six million euros to modernize the areas, facilities and
the infrastructure of the terminal.