Louis E. Sola is the new chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission

Yesterday, the new US President Donald Trump appointed
Louis E. Sola new chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC), the federal agency responsible for regulating the system
of international shipping of the USA. Alone, who takes over
in charge of Daniel B. Maffei, he was commissioner of the
FMC from 23 January 2019 to 30 June 2023. Among the assignments
public positions, Sola was a commissioner of the Board of Directors
Florida Pilot Commissioners. In the private sector, Sola, which has
began his career in the US Army, between 2005 and
2018 operated as a broker in the field of large ships and
mega yacht, including the position of director
delegate of Evermarine.
On the occasion of her appointment as president of the FMC, Sola
stated that 'there are many ways in which the Commission
contributes to the competitiveness of American companies,
access of U.S. ships and companies to the markets
foreign affairs and the nation's economic growth. We will continue this
important work - he added - evaluating other areas in which
the application of the Commission's powers can help businesses
and U.S. consumers."