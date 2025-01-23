Launch event of the European Maritime Skills Forum in Brussels

On Tuesday at TownHall Europe in Brussels
held the launch event of the European Maritime Skills Forum
(EMSF), a joint initiative of the European Transport Workers'
Federation (ETF) and the European Community Shipowners' Associations
(ESCA) whose objective is to identify the
skills emerging from the sector's digital and green transition
maritime workers and to discuss the shortage of seafarers and
limited mobility between ground and on-board positions
ships. The initiative, officially supported by the Commission
Curopea, brings together maritime stakeholders from all over Europe.
The Forum builds on the results of the funded SkillSea project
by the EU, which identified key challenges such as the lack of
maritime professionals, the evolving demand for skills and
the need for better cooperation between the
stakeholders.
"The new joint initiative - explained the secretary
General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - reinforces the
cooperation between trade unions and industry. It aims to join forces,
create synergies, improve cooperation and bring parties together
policy makers, maritime training providers and
research institutes. The Draghi report - Raptis recalled -
identifies a skills gap in the European economy;
highlighting that 250,000 seafarers will have to be qualified and
requalified by mid-2030 in Europe alone for the
green and digital transition. The European Maritime Skills Forum is
an important step in the construction of a training and
future-proof education for Europe's maritime industry'.
Recalling the green and digital transformation that is
characterizing the maritime sector, Livia Spera, secretary
general of the ETF, specified that, "at the heart of this
transition, we want to put the human element, ensuring better
working conditions, creating quality jobs and
making the profession more attractive and inclusive. Giving
to a fair and human-centred approach -
added - we can support seafarers through initiatives
targeted updating and retraining, without leaving behind
nobody. This is essential to unlock a future
sustainable and fair for maritime transport".