A financial audit of the Panama Ports Company has been launched

Last Wednesday the President of the Republic of
Panama, José Raúl Mulino, drew a line
he specifies, replying to the imperialist aims of the new president
American Donald Trump. The line coincides with the border
Panama, which it shares with Costa Rica. It is the
line - clarified Mulino - where the southern border arrives
of the United States of America. A statement that, presumably, does not
has been well received in Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El
Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A line that, however,
Mulino indicated to underline that so far the
sovereignty of Panama, thus rejecting the claim more
Trump has claimed to regain possession of the Panama Canal
(
of 23
January
2025).
If on the property of the Mulino canal it has been shown
firm, granite, but he seems to have understood the concerns
expressed by Trump on China's increased presence in the nation
and, in particular, on the activities managed by
Chinese companies in the ports of Balboa and San Cristóbal
located at the two mouths of the Panamanian canal. That this alarm
was already perceived in Panama seems to have been demonstrated
by the initiative of the Contraloría General de la República
de Panamá, which in mid-January announced a series
measures to strengthen control over public resources and
ensure transparency in the management of the State, measures that
include carrying out thorough financial audits, including
including one on Panama Ports Company (PPC), a company that -
through Hutchison Port Holdings, which owns 90% of the
capital - is part of the CK Hutchison group of Hong Kong which, in addition to
and in the port sector, is active in the sectors of retail
infrastructures and telecommunications.
Announcing the audit, the new Comptroller General, Anel Flores,
specified that Panama Ports Company handles traffic
containerized capacity equal to over eight million TEUs but generates
little benefit for the Republic of Panama. On January 20, Flores
met the administrator and the director of the Authority's ports
Panama Maritime Maritime Authority.
Meanwhile, in last Wednesday's press conference, the
spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Mao Ning, said
stated that the Chinese administration is "in agreement with
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino on the fact that
Panama's sovereignty and independence are non-negotiable
and that the Panama Canal is not under the direct control or
of any power. China - he specified - does not
Participate in channel management or operation. China
it has never interfered. We respect Panama's sovereignty
on the canal and recognize it as an international waterway
permanently neutral'.