In 2024, various goods grew in the port of Marseille Fos and bulk cargo decreased

Last year, the port of Marseille Fos handled
70.5 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of about 1.5 million tons compared to 2023. The
announced the Port Authority of the French port
communicating the main financial and investment data relating to
to 2024 registered by the institution. Last year, the traffic of the
was equal to 1.45 million TEUs, with a
growth of +9% than in the transhipment flow alone - explained
The Authority - was stimulated by the diversion of the routes
around the Cape of Good Hope due to the crisis in the
Red Sea, generating an increase in transhipments of almost 65 thousand
TEU. Containerized import and export traffic also
marked an increase of 53,500 TEUs which was
particularly strong compared to strategic business partners
such as China (+12%), Algeria (+12%), Turkey (+13%), La Réunion
(+25%), Egypt (+25%) and India (+6%).
In 2024, the total number of miscellaneous goods handled by the port
French was equal to about 19.7 million tons
compared to 18.1 million in the previous year. Bulk volumes
liquid and solid assets, on the other hand, suffered reductions in
-2% and -26% having amounted to 44.3 million and 6.5 million
tons against about 45.4 million and 8.7 million tons in the
2023. With regard to liquid bulk cargo, the port authority has
specified that the traffic of refined petroleum products only
marked an increase of +10% which made it possible to offset
the effect of the technical shutdown of the Esso and Cressier refineries in
Switzerland as well as the -16% drop in natural gas traffic
liquified. Gas volumes also grew (+13%)
of liquefied oil thanks to a high demand amplified by the
European ban on imports of Russian LPG. As for the sensible
decrease in dry bulk cargo, the Authority specified that this is
mainly due to the almost total closure of two
blast furnaces of ArcelorMittal and the administration of the
subsidiary of the port terminal managed by the Carfos group
Sea-Invest.
Last year, passenger traffic at the French airport was
3.9 million people compared to over four million
in 2023. In particular, cruise passengers have dropped to 2.4 million
compared to over 2.5 million in 2023, while the traffic of
passengers on regular lines was stable with 1.5
millions of passengers handled.