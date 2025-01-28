testata inforMARE
Cerca
29 January 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:01 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In 2024, various goods grew in the port of Marseille Fos and bulk cargo decreased
Passenger decline
Marsiglia
January 28, 2025
Last year, the port of Marseille Fos handled 70.5 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of about 1.5 million tons compared to 2023. The announced the Port Authority of the French port communicating the main financial and investment data relating to to 2024 registered by the institution. Last year, the traffic of the was equal to 1.45 million TEUs, with a growth of +9% than in the transhipment flow alone - explained The Authority - was stimulated by the diversion of the routes around the Cape of Good Hope due to the crisis in the Red Sea, generating an increase in transhipments of almost 65 thousand TEU. Containerized import and export traffic also marked an increase of 53,500 TEUs which was particularly strong compared to strategic business partners such as China (+12%), Algeria (+12%), Turkey (+13%), La Réunion (+25%), Egypt (+25%) and India (+6%).

In 2024, the total number of miscellaneous goods handled by the port French was equal to about 19.7 million tons compared to 18.1 million in the previous year. Bulk volumes liquid and solid assets, on the other hand, suffered reductions in -2% and -26% having amounted to 44.3 million and 6.5 million tons against about 45.4 million and 8.7 million tons in the 2023. With regard to liquid bulk cargo, the port authority has specified that the traffic of refined petroleum products only marked an increase of +10% which made it possible to offset the effect of the technical shutdown of the Esso and Cressier refineries in Switzerland as well as the -16% drop in natural gas traffic liquified. Gas volumes also grew (+13%) of liquefied oil thanks to a high demand amplified by the European ban on imports of Russian LPG. As for the sensible decrease in dry bulk cargo, the Authority specified that this is mainly due to the almost total closure of two blast furnaces of ArcelorMittal and the administration of the subsidiary of the port terminal managed by the Carfos group Sea-Invest.

Last year, passenger traffic at the French airport was 3.9 million people compared to over four million in 2023. In particular, cruise passengers have dropped to 2.4 million compared to over 2.5 million in 2023, while the traffic of passengers on regular lines was stable with 1.5 millions of passengers handled.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
INFRASTRUCTURE
In Switzerland, priority road and rail infrastructure projects will be identified
Bern
The expansion of the road network was blocked by referendum and the rising costs weigh on the development of the railways
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean Closes Out Record 2024, Announces River Cruise Expansion
Miami
Initial program for the acquisition of ten vessels to be put into service starting from 2027
PORTS
Port of Livorno, MSC, Neri and Lorenzini ask for clarifications on the Darsena Europa design
Leghorn
Macii: the concession will be awarded through a public tender
PORTS
In 2024, the port of Marseille Fos saw an increase in general cargo and a decrease in bulk cargo
Marseille
Passenger decline
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge increased sharply in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Antwerp
Overall volume of goods stable
PORTS
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ancona remained stable
Ancona
Overall passengers decreased by -2.2%
LOGISTICS
EQT Real Estate invests in 12 logistics sites in Northern Italy
Stockholm
Transaction valued at approximately 230 million euros
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles grew by 19.3% last year
Los Angeles
In the fourth quarter alone the increase was +21.5%
NEWS
Financial Audit Launched on Panama Ports Company
Panama/Beijing
According to the General Auditor of the Republic of Panama, the company generates little benefit for Panama
PORTS
HMM signs agreement with JNPA to collaborate on development of new Indian port at Vadhvan
Seoul
The port will have a container traffic capacity of 23.2 million TEUs
CUSTOMS
EU customs reform must make trade and business easier
SHIPYARDS
Launch in Ancona of the luxury cruise ship Four Seasons I
Trieste
Fincantieri to deliver the unit to Four Seasons Yachts at the end of 2025
EDUCATION
Launch event in Brussels of the European Maritime Skills Forum
Brussels
PORTS
In 2024, the port of Tanger Med handled a record traffic of 10.2 million containers
Anjara
New peaks also in other business segments
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's KSOE wins order to build 12 18,000 TEU containerships
Seoul
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' turnover increased by +21.1% in 2024
ACCIDENTS
Fire breaks out on the Rospo Mare B oil platform off the coast of Vasto
Rome
There were no injuries or traces of pollution in the sea
NEWS
Galaxy Leader Sailors Freed
London
Today the 25 crew members left Yemen on board a plane
PORTS
Contract with Russian company that managed Syrian port of Tartous terminated
Damascus
The agreement included investments of 500 million dollars
LOGISTICS
Brussels OKs DP World-Arcese Automotive Joint Venture
Brussels
Initially, the activity will be carried out in France and Poland
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean orders sixth Edge-class cruise ship at Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Miami/Saint Nazaire
It will be taken over in 2028
INSTITUTIONS
Louis E. Sola is the new chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission
Washington
Takes over from Daniel Maffei
SHIPPING
In 2024, ship transits through the Suez Canal decreased by -50%
Ismailia
The total was about 13,200 units compared to over 26,400 in 2023
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uiltrasporti urges to restore measures to support rail freight transport
Rome
Definitive cancellation of the 65 million fund from the Budget Law
NEWS
The Trump unknown also weighs on the Panama Canal
Washington
While the tycoon dreams of taking it over with weapons in hand, a bill proposes to start negotiations with the Panamanian government
SHIPYARDS
FSG bankruptcy trustees announce interest from multiple investors in shipbuilding group
Rendsburg/Flensburg
These are German companies operating in the same sector
PORTS
Port of Long Beach closes 2024 with new annual, half-year and quarterly container traffic records
Long Beach
Total freight traffic also reached a new historical peak during the year.
TRADE
The Biden administration's latest move is to accuse China of seeking dominance in the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors
Washington/Beijing
Harsh reaction from Beijing's Ministry of Commerce and the China Shipyards Association
PORTS
The AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea confirms the commitments made towards its employees
Naples
The organization hopes "that a climate of relaxation can be restored"
PORTS
Uniport, exemption from compulsory insurance for vehicles used in port terminals is a good thing
Rome
PORTS
Hanoi government authorizes initial investment for new port planned by MSC and VMC
Hanoi
Vietnam Port Development Plan to 2030 Approved
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt announce a resumption of the strike of the workers of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Naples
New protest action scheduled to start on February 3rd
PORTS
Annual container traffic at PSA port terminals exceeds 100 million TEU for the first time
Singapore
Record in both Singapore and overseas terminals
SEAFARERS
Confitarma calls for the urgent reinstatement of the rule on simplified recruitment of seafarers
Rome
Sisto: Simplification has proven to be an important step forward for the sector
PORTS
Sharp drop of -17.1% in freight traffic in the port of Taranto in 2024
Taranto
In the last quarter alone the decline was -3.0%
PORTS
Container traffic in Hong Kong port decreased by -4.9% in 2024
Hong Kong
In the fourth quarter alone, 3.5 million TEUs were handled (-2.7%)
DEFENCE
New NATO mission to strengthen protection of undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
Mons
The use of a small fleet of naval drones is also planned
PORTS
In 2024, the port terminals of China's CMPort handled a record container traffic
Hong Kong
The total was 146.3 million TEU (+6.4%)
SHIPPING
Yang Ming also renews service between Western Mediterranean and US East Coast
Keelung
In Italy stopovers in Salerno, La Spezia, Genoa and Vado Ligure
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Twelve associations call for agreeing on measures to improve rail capacity management in the EU
Brussels
PORTS
Genoa Port Terminal, green light for provisional concession until next June 30
Genoa
The Management Committee of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority has unanimously decided this
PORTS
In 2024, passenger traffic managed in Genoa by Stazioni Marittime decreased by -4.4%
Genoa
Ferries stable and cruises down -9.8%. Cruise activity expected to increase in 2025
SHIPPING
CMA CGM to remove Livorno calls from Amerigo service, replacing them with calls at Salerno
Marseille
New configuration in line with that of the Ocean Alliance partners
SAFETY & SECURITY
Two ships stopped in the port of Genoa due to serious deficiencies
Genoa
Last year, ten of the 120 foreign ships inspected were stopped at the Ligurian port
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Trump has made the world rediscover the importance of waterways
Rome
Only the sea - he observes - is the key to overturning old balances
ACCIDENTS
Navibulgar vessel suspected of damaging undersea cable in Baltic Sea
Varna
The company attributes the cause of the accident to unfavorable hydrometeorological conditions
SHIPYARDS
Navantia Completes Acquisition of Harland & Wolff Shipyards
Madrid
Domínguez confirms the Spanish group's willingness to collaborate with British industry
PORTS
Temporary port work supply activity assigned in the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia and Barletta
LOGISTICS
Fercam acquires German freight forwarder LIC
Bolzano
New branch recently established in Troisdorf
INDUSTRY
CIMC Expects to Close 2024 with Strong Earnings Growth
Hong Kong
Production and marketing of company's containers in strong growth
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines Renews MENA, EMA Services Between Med and US East Coast
Shanghai
Port of Salerno ports introduced in the first line
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Energy issues equity to finance fleet growth
Shanghai
Six VLCCs, two LNG vessels and three Aframax vessels planned
PORTS
The unions confirm the three-day strike of the workers of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Naples
The protest action is scheduled for January 31, February 3 and 4.
DEFENCE
Rolls-Royce wins record contract for Royal Navy submarine fleet
London
Eight-year, £9bn contract
TRUCKING
Transported, the DURC in road transport is used to avoid paying for services
Rome
The rules - the association denounces - are openly violated by the clients
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr restores rail link between Lübeck port and Verona
Frankfurt am Main
Schedule two departures per week in both directions
LOGISTICS
AD Ports signs deal to build logistics park at Alexandria Port
Cairo
The business will be developed with the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport
NEWS
The Panama Canal is and will continue to be Panamanian
Davos
This was underlined by the president of the Central American nation, José Raúl Mulino
LOGISTICS
Autamarocchi acquires control of Dissegna Logistics
Trieste
The Rossano Veneto company operates in the intermodal transport sector
PORTS
Rubboli (Assologistica): Italian ports need more efficient and coordinated governance
Milan
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, incentives for the purchase of "green" port vehicles
Ravenna
Maximum ceiling of 300,000 euros for each beneficiary
SHIPPING
20% of Omani Asyad Shipping Company's capital up for sale
Muscat
Listing on Muscat Stock Exchange expected
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Order to Circle for the management of data relating to rail and intermodal traffic of a port
Milan
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ANSFISA adopts guidelines for the assessment and risk management of the rail transport of dangerous goods
Rome
NEWS
Over 217 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
They were hidden in a container containing wood from South America
LOGISTICS
Merlo leaves the presidency of Federlogistica to Davide Falteri
Rome
Logistics - he underlined - is one of the drivers of the national economic system
ENVIRONMENT
Germany is studying a network of floating terminals for the import of clean hydrogen
Berlin
Memorandum of understanding signed by SEFE and Höegh Evi
PORTS
The executive design service for the reclamation of the Molo Italia seabed in La Spezia has been awarded
The Spice
SHIPPING
Fratelli Cosulich orders fourth methanol-ready unit
Genoa
It will be built by Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Spain, a logistics network for rail transport of biofuel to ports is being studied
Madrid
Agreement between Adif and the Exolum Group
SHIPYARDS
MSC Interested in Starting Shipbuilding and Repair Business in India
Gurgaon
Comparison with the naval engineering company Swan Defence And Heavy Industries
PORTS
Luka Koper has ordered four new rubber-tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
Coper
They will be the first vehicles powered exclusively by electricity at the Slovenian airport
MARITIME SERVICES
LNG and bio-LNG bunkering vessel arriving at the port of Genoa
Genoa
It will be able to provide both "ship-to-ship" and "ship-to-truck" services
PORTS
Last year, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.3%
St. Petersburg
The largest volume of cargo, exports, fell by -1.9%
SHIPPING
Höegh Autoliners secures two multi-year contracts for car transport
Oslo
Agreements with two car manufacturers with which it has been collaborating for years
CRUISES
Malta sees record cruise traffic in 2024
Florian
357 ships docked for a total of over 940 thousand passengers
INDUSTRY
Cavotec to provide electrification systems and technologies for Italian ports
Lugano
Three orders worth a total of seven million euros acquired
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships decreased by -3% last year
London
In the last quarter, an increase of +76% was recorded
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Annual and Quarterly Container Traffic Records
Hong Kong
In the whole of 2024, 111.9 million TEUs were handled (+5.7%)
SHIPYARDS
Alberto Maestrini (VARD) elected President of SEA Europe
Brussels
The association represents the European shipbuilding industry
YACHTING
Molo Brin areas in Olbia handed over to Quay Royal
Construction of a marina for mega yachts is planned
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The annual assembly of Federlogistica will be held in Rome on January 21st
Rome
The theme is: "Intelligent Logistics. If Artificial Intelligence Breaks Into the World of Logistics"
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
Venice
It is organized by Ca' Foscari University and the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Kuwait approves Chinese company for port operations
(AGBI - Arabian Gulf Business Insight)
Iran signs over $1.8b investment contracts with private sector for ports development
(Tehran Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
››› File
PORTS
Port of Singapore Sets New Container and Non-Oil Bulk Records in 2024
Singapore
The Asian port handled a total of 622.7 million tonnes of goods (+5.2%)
EDUCATION
The Italian Maritime Academy Technologies has acquired a new technical headquarters
Castel Volturno
Includes a 37-meter, 100-ton command bridge with 1:1 scale operating environments
NEWS
A huge load of 110 kilograms of cocaine seized in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria
If placed on the market, it could have earned criminal organizations 20 million euros
SHIPPING
Unifeeder triples its market share of intra-Mediterranean container services
Dubai
MARITIME SERVICES
Fincantieri Completes Acquisition of Leonardo's Underwater UAS Business
Trieste
The 287 million euro fixed component of the purchase price was paid today
PORTS
Wallenius Wilhelmsen to operate ro-ro terminal at Port of Gothenburg
Oslo/Gothenburg
12-year concession contract
ASSOCIATIONS
The Bulgarian Shipowners' Association has joined the European Community Shipowners' Associations
Brussels
BSA is the twenty-second member of the European Shipowners' Association
PORTS
Strike by Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority staff suspended
Naples
The meeting between the unions and the general secretary of the port authority was a success
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail begins rail transport from Reggio Calabria of trains for the Milan Metro
Reggio Calabria
They are approximately 106 metres long and weigh over 180 tonnes.
COMPANIES
PSA Venice - Vecon achieves gender equality certification
Genoa
It is the first Italian container terminal to obtain the certification
MOURNING
Maria Teresa Di Matteo, head of the Department for Transport and Navigation, has passed away
Rome/Gioia Tauro
Mattioli: it was an important point of reference for the entire Italian maritime cluster
PORTS
Green logistics, the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority extends the deadline for the tender
Leghorn
It awards non-repayable grants up to a maximum amount of 300,000 euros
PORTS
Medcenter Container Terminal orders 20 new hybrid struddle carriers from Kalmar
Helsinki
They will be delivered within the first quarter of 2026
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The intermodal service connecting the Italian terminal of Melzo with the Dutch one of Moerdijk has started
Melzo
Three weekly circulations operated, which will increase to four from April
SHIPPING
COSCO expects to close 2024 with +95% growth in net profit
Shanghai
EBIT expected at 69.9 billion yuan (+90.7%)
INDUSTRY
Catania-based F.lli Di Martino has acquired 160 new loading units produced by Piedmont-based SICOM
Cherasco
This year the Cherasco company celebrates 50 years since its foundation
PORTS
Uiltrasporti Campania accuses the heads of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea of having assumed a provocative and totally closed attitude
Naples
Attempt - the union denounces - to downplay the real reasons for the strike
LOGISTICS
Medlog signs partnership agreement to build dry port and logistics area in Egypt
Cairo
The affected area is approximately 102 hectares
SHIPPING
In the last quarter of 2024, OOCL revenues grew by +55.0%
Hong Kong
Containers transported by the fleet increased by +6.1%
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile