Port of Livorno, MSC, Neri and Lorenzini ask for clarification on the design of the Darsena Europa

Today at Palazzo Rosciano, headquarters of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, the
Planned meeting between the top management of the institution and representatives of the
consortium formed by MSC, Neri and Lorenzini who presented in the
A few days ago an expression of interest for the project of the
Darsena Europa in the port of Livorno
(
of 8
January
2025). The port authority announced that during the
meeting the group of companies, represented by Paolo Maccarini for
MSC, by Ennio and Dino Lorenzini for Lorenzini and by Piero Neri and
Maurizio Sardi for Fratelli Neri, made requests for
clarification on the design, while the updated framework of the
work was presented by the president of the Port Authority and
extraordinary commissioner of the work, Luciano Guerrieri, by the deputy
commissioner Roberta Macii, together with the technical director of the
Enrico Pribaz and the administrative manager Simone Gagliani and the
presence of the secretary general of the Port Authority, Matteo Paroli.
"It was - commented Guerrieri - a confrontation
proactive on the development opportunities of the airport
Tuscan port area. The initiative has allowed us to provide our
interlocutors an update on the progress of the work
public funds'. Pointing out that the companies awarded for the
construction of the work - Sidra, Fincantieri, Sales and Fincosit -
are working tirelessly to consolidate the areas of the first
reclaimed tank, Guerrieri recalled that the goal is
that of being able to inaugurate the first yards within two years.
"We have so far created - he explained - 12,000 drains and
carried out pre-charging operations for an additional 150,000 meters
cubes, the consolidation of the first 80,000 meters is underway
squares of the reclaimed area". On the maritime side,
Guerrieri confirmed that the dredging and construction works
of the breakwater works will start shortly: «The works -
specified - will allow us to build a third tank of
filled, the one where the future ro-ro terminal will be built
envisaged by the second phase of the work, and which will serve to
collect all the material dredged".
"We broke up - said the deputy commissioner
Roberta Macii referring to the outcome of today's confrontation - with
some mutual food for thought. These days there are
we will collect the data and additional information that we
have been requested and we have reserved the right to complete the work of
in-depth study necessary for the identification of the roads
viable for the awarding of the concession. Regardless of the
chosen route - he specified - will have to go through a
public".