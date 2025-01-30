Port Authority of Western Liguria, the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2025-2027 approved

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the adoption of the
Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2025-2027 (PIAO)
which contains the annual update of the institution's strategies for
the creation of public value by continuing on the path towards
integrated programming that began with the PIAO 2022 and in continuity
with the 2023 and 2024 PIAOs.
With regard to the Personnel Requirements Plan section for
2025, the Port Authority has announced that the new PIAO will give
evidence of the interventions planned to complete the
three-year planning already adopted in 2024, leading to the
substantial achievement of the full staff of the entity. In
In particular, 27 hires are planned, five of which are profile
distributed in the various structures of the Authority.
These forecasts are in addition to the 188 hires completed by the
1 January 2017 which - specified the Port Authority - are counterbalanced
by the consistent turnover process that occurred in the period with
148 terminations as of January 1, 2025.
With regard to port work carried out by authorised companies ex
Article 17 of Law 84/94, the Management Committee gave a positive opinion
the provision of contributions, for the re-employment in other tasks of the
staff unfit for port work, amounting to 118 thousand euros for
costs incurred by the CULP "Pippo Rebagliati" Company
of Savona in the period October - December 2024, and equal to 673 thousand euros
with regard to costs incurred in the period July - September 2024
by the CULMV "Paride Batini" Company of Genoa.