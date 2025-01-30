Hapag-Lloyd's preliminary results for the 2024 financial year show a slight year-on-year growth

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
expects to close the 2024 financial year with a margin
gross operating of $5.0 billion vs. $4.82 billion
of dollars in the previous year. In addition, a
Operating profit of $2.8 billion vs. $2.74 billion
in 2023. The shipping carrier explained that the increase in
results is mainly attributable to higher volumes of
cargo transported last year by the fleet, which were
equal to 12.5 million TEUs (+5% approximately), as well as in rental instalments
stable at an average of $1,492 per TEU container
transported compared to $1,500/TEU in 2023.
In addition, revenues are expected to have risen to 20.7 in 2024
billion dollars compared to 19.39 billion in the year
previous.