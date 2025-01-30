The new port master plan of Brindisi has been approved

The port of Brindisi has a new port master plan, which
was unanimously approved by the Committee of
management of the Adriatic Sea Port System Authority
Southern and which replaces the previous PRP dating back to 1975 and
then subject to a variant in 2006 and technical adjustments
functional in 2013 and 2020. The port authority pointed out that
the new PRP aims at modern, sustainable and strategic development
of the port by providing for major infrastructure works, in particular
in the outer port, to consolidate its role as a hub
multimodal and strategic, with the functions of a corridor on the sea side and
Motorway of the Sea for ro-ro and ro-pax transport to Europe
of the East. In addition, it aims to intensify container traffic and
bulk and to have a relevant function as a terminal
cruise and passengers, in line with the indications already
outlined in the Strategic System Planning Document. The
The new plan also provides for a greater enhancement of the relationship
between the port and the urban fabric, starting with the new proposal
functional of the "city" side of the Seno di Levante,
along Via Del Mare, which aims to further consolidate the
millenary link between the port and the city.
The new major works of the new PRP focus on the port
where the planned backfills have been redefined to
to meet the objectives of the new project to strengthen the
logistics and shipbuilding, as well as the support of
government programs for the production of energy from
Renewable. Great attention was paid to the
strengthening of the shipbuilding hub, through the
Provision for expansion of the shipyards' sea structures
with the aim of significantly increasing the
ship production and generate a positive impact on employment
Qualified.
The plan also identifies new inland areas to improve
logistics and efficiency of maritime traffic, which will be
intended for storage, handling of goods and
services for businesses and transport.
For the pleasure boating sector, the new plan provides for
the doubling of the spaces currently insistent in the marina
"Bocche di Puglia - Marina di Brindisi".