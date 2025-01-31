The second edition of the Executive Master in Shipping Management is underway

Today saw the start of the second edition of the Executive Master in
Shipping Management organized by the Italian Confederation
Armatori (Confitarma) and its training body ForMare, which has
seen the number of subscribers grow to 25 people from
mainly by shipowners or companies in the sector.
"We have decided to confirm the initiative launched last year
year - explained the director general of the Confederation, Luca
Sisto - because we are strongly convinced of the importance of
quality training, especially in the light of the
Numerous transformations are taking place in our sector. The answer
obtained by the participants confirms the positivity
of choice".
Also this year the teaching staff is made up of experts with
national and international level from academia,
from the corporate world and from important companies in the sector:
Banchero Costa, Cambiaso Risso, Deloitte, ESA, MTI Network,
Navigation Montanari, PL Ferrari, RINA, Sirius, SRM, University
of Milan Bicocca, Watson Farley & Williams. The path of
The training will end on April 12 at the end of
84 hours of lessons divided into nine teaching modules. The lessons
will be accompanied by case studies and practical exercises aimed at
stimulate the participation of all learners and interaction with
teachers.