In the October-December quarter, ONE's revenues increased by +44.4%

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a period that is
ended on 31 December, the shipping company
containerized Singaporean Ocean Network Express (ONE) has
recorded revenues of $4.85 billion, a figure that, if
is down by -17.4% compared to the previous quarter,
recorded a significant increase of +44.4% compared to 3.36 billion
totaled in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The
EBITDA amounted to €1.59 billion
dollars, up +832.9% on the third quarter of the year
previous tax system. Operating profit and net profit were
1.05 billion and 1.16 billion, against negative results and
equal to -248 million and -83 million dollars respectively in
third quarter of fiscal 2023.
In the period October-December 2024, the fleet of
container ship of the ONE transported container cargo for
A total of 141 thousand TEUs, with a growth of +4.5% on the previous year.
same quarter of the previous year.
"The overall context of the transport business
Containerized Maritime - said the CEO
Jeremy Nixon, commenting on the latest results
quarterly reports - continues to be generally positive, but with a
greater regional geopolitical and economic uncertainty. There
expect a relatively rapid recovery in cargo volumes
after the Lunar New Year (which this year was celebrated
last Wednesday, ed.)".