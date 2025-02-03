In 2024, ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by +6.1%

In 2024, the
a total of 41,363 ships, with an increase of +6.1% on the year
of which 9,669 tankers (+4.1%) and 31,694
other type (+6.7%). Among the types of ships with the largest number
of transits, last year the Strait was crossed
from 15,490 general cargo ships (+0.4%), from 8,777 ships
bulk carriers (+5.9%), from 6,233 tankers excluding LNG, LPG and
chemical tankers (+1.0%), 3,533 container ships (+4.7%) and
2,910 chemical tankers (+8.9%).
Last year, the nearby Dardanelles Strait was
crossed by a total of 45,849 ships (+2.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, ship traffic in the
Bosphorus Strait amounted to 10,202 ships, with a
increase of +3.0% over the same period of the year
while in the Dardanelles Strait traffic is
11,203 ships (-0.7%).