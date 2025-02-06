Tarros activates a new railway connection between the port of La Spezia and the Interport of Padua

The Tarros group has activated a new intermodal connection
between the Gulf Terminal, the multipurpose terminal that
the group manages in the port of La Spezia, and the Interport of Padua,
away with the inland port area of Santo Stefano di Magra. The trains that
connect the Ligurian port with the Padua Interport carry out
Weekly departures.
The operations on the first convoy from Padua with
containers destined for Morocco were successfully completed in the
A few days ago at the Gulf Terminal. Local deployment on
Padua will be managed by Carbox, a company of the group
Tarros, with the possibility of using high-speed
HVO (Hydrotrated Vegetable Oil) feed.
Commenting on the start of the service, Federica Montaresi, commissioner
extraordinary of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Orientale highlighted that "intermodality
represents a strength for the Port Authority that places us at the top
in rail transport, which reached a
+34%. At a time when the port of La Spezia is
characterized by important infrastructural works that can
lead to a reduction in railway capacity - ha
detected - the shuttle service from the port to S. Stefano di
Magra, supplied to all terminal operators, is confirmed as strategic for the
development of intermodal traffic. Terminal operators, LSCT
first and now also TDG, they immediately seized this opportunity
implemented by the Port Network Authority, which is strengthening the services offered to
benefit of the entire port system".