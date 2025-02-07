The improvement in the latter part of the year is not enough for Eimskip to close 2024 positively

After a very negative 2023, in which turnover had fallen
-23.6%, in the following year the maritime and logistics group
Icelandic Eimskip has recorded an increase in business volume which,
however, it has been overtaken by rising costs
Operating. In fact, 2024 closed with revenues of
847.2 million euro, up +3.6% on the annual year
previous. Production costs, amounting to €755.4 million,
marked an increase of +7.6%. EBITDA was 97.8
million, down -20.7% on 2023. Accentuated the reduction of
Values of operating profit and profit for the year
respectively to 34.9 million (-42.8%) and 30.0 million euros.
Last year, scheduled maritime services operated by the
company transported cargo volumes of 207 thousand
TEU containers (+1%). The other shipments handled by Eimskip are
171 thousand TEUs (0%).
The fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the best period
quarterly report of the year, was archived with revenues of
€227.1 million, with an increase of +14.1% on the previous year.
corresponding period of the previous year. The costs of the
production totalled €200.0 million (+13.4%). EBITDA is
EBIT of €27.1 million (+19.5%), EBIT of €8.6 million (+23.5%) and
profit for the year of €7.3 million (-13.4%). In the period the
Eimskip's naval fleet has transported 54 thousand TEUs (+4%) and the other
shipments amounted to 45 thousand TEUs (-6%).
Eimskip's CEO, Vilhelm Már
Thorsteinsson, said he was satisfied with the results of the
2024, especially in view of a difficult start
of the year: "The result of the first quarter - he explained - is
disappointing, but there was a gradual
improvement over the course of the year, with more than 60% of EBITDA
generated in the second half of the year. The main factor
which has contributed to the improvement of results - specified
Thorsteinsson - was the resumption of transport
containerized liner in the second half of the year, with a
momentum in transatlantic services, substantial volumes and
a mix of goods exported from Iceland as well as high
results in international shipments».