Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax to TUI Cruises

Today in the Monfalcone shipyard of Fincantieri
The delivery of the new cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax
has taken place
to TUI Cruises, which was established in 2008
by the German TUI and the American Royal Caribbean Cruises
(
of 23
April
2008). Mein Schiff Relax
is the first of two
"inTUItion" class ships with a gross tonnage of 160 thousand
tons under construction at the shipyard
Italian, a class that is equipped with propulsion systems
dual-fuel capable of being powered by liquefied natural gas and,
in the future, also to bio-LNG and e-LNG.