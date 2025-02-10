Hyundai Mipo has been ordered to build four LNG bunkering vessels

South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Mipo announced today
that it has received an order from a South African shipowner for the
Construction of four natural gas bunkering vessels
liquified. The contract has a total value of 538.3 billion
of won ($368 million). The ships, the ability to
18 thousand cubic meters, will be delivered by September 2028.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Yara Clean Ammonia Switzerland SA, a company
of the Norwegian group Yara International, has signed a contract with
the Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) for
the chartering of an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier that
The Japanese company will take delivery in November 2026 and
which will be used for the transport of ammonia, of which the
Yara Group is the world's leading distributor. The new ship,
180 meters long and 32 meters wide, it will have a capacity of
40 thousand cubic meters.