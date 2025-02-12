Ro-ro traffic and regional routes are increasingly important for the development of the port of Ancona
A research on the potential of the Marche airport has been presented
Ancona
February 12, 2025
Ro-ro traffic and regional routes will increasingly become
important for the development of the port of Ancona. These are the
Future growth prospects for the Doric port
highlighted yesterday during the conference "The port as a pole of
strategic development of the territory: traffic, infrastructures and
the new drivers of the future" which was organized
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale, by Intesa Sanpaolo and the SRM Study Center.
Analyzing the 2024 Report on the Maritime Economy by SRM and
specific research carried out on the potential for development
of the port of Ancona it is clear that the maritime economy of the Marche
it has a value of 5.4 billion euros and weighs about 19%
on the overall import-export trade of manufacturing,
with a growth of +27% compared to 2018 when the value was
4.3 billion euros. According to the in-depth study of the Study Center
SRM, the region's foreign trade by sea
about 26% of them are concentrated in relations with East Asia.
This is followed by non-EU European countries and North America. France is
the first market in terms of value of goods exported by
districts of the Marche region with approximately 623 million euros (+11.8% in 2014)
2023 compared to 2022) followed by Germany and the United States.
The heart of the SRM analysis of the Doric port was the
comparison with a sample of 300 manufacturing companies in the Marche and Marche
Abruzzo, who import and export goods by sea. 50% of the
sample indicated Ancona as the port of call used for
import via containers, 25% for export use. The same
percentages concern the use of the Doric port for activities
ro-ro.
