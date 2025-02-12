The Dutch Raben Group has acquired its compatriot DGO Express

Dutch logistics company Raben Group has acquired the entire
share capital of the compatriot DGO Express, a company that
provides roadside groupage transport and logistics services and
which is part of the Dutch group Sent Waninge. With the transaction,
Raben takes over the headquarters of DGO Express in Hoogeveen, in the province of
Drenthe, along with a fleet of 80 vehicles. They also move to Raben
the 130 employees of DGO Express.
Raben currently has more than 160 of its own locations in 15 countries
has about 1,800,000 square meters of warehouses and the
The company's annual turnover exceeds two billion euros. In
Italy: the Dutch group is headquartered in Cornaredo (Milan) and has other
13 offices distributed throughout the peninsula.