UBV Group buys International Services and Logistics Nardi

UBV Group, an Italian group active in the logistics and
Specialized in international transport and shipping, it has
acquired, through its subsidiary UBV Ocean & Air, the
100% of the Milan-based International Services and Logistics Nardi (ISL
Nardi), a company that has been operating since 1949 in the
and integrated logistics and which in 2024 recorded
a consolidated turnover of about 60 million euros. ISL
Nardi is also present on international markets
thanks to subsidiaries in China and Turkey.
Commenting on the acquisition of ISL Nardi, which will retain the
name and logo, the president of UBV, Pietro Porro,
highlighted that it is the fifteenth carried out by UBV in the
last 15 years and that the operation represents, "with our
UBV Ocean & Air - he explained - the objectives
set at the beginning of the year, that is, to have our presence
even abroad, especially on the strongest market:
China. But the real added value - Porro specified - is the
professionalism of all ISL Nardi staff; with a
A company that is always growing like ours, Human Resources
become indispensable for the future of our group. We
confident that the combination of the two companies will lead us to new
goals and, together, we will be able to expand our strategies, not only
in Italy and Europe, which are already defined projects, but,
above all, in the world".
The members of ISL Nardi were assisted for the aspects
financial by Broletto Corporate Advisory, for tax by WST
Law & Tax Firm and for legal ones by Gatti Pavesi Bianchi and
Ludovici. UBV was assisted by EY for tax aspects
and financial due diligence and by Bettini Formigaro Pericu for
the legal aspects of the acquisition transaction.