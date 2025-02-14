In 2024, the port terminals of Moroccan Marsa Maroc handled a record volume of cargo

The main Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc, which is
controlled by the State, which directly holds 25% of the
capital and indirectly 35% through the Tanger Med Dev Log
SA, closed 2024 with record traffic handled by
port terminals amounting to 63.3 million tonnes of cargo,
with an increase of +11% on the previous year. The new peak
annual record was achieved thanks to the new record of
volumes of dry bulk and miscellaneous cargo that amounted to
overall to 21.7 million tons (+9%). Bulk
totalled 10.7 million tonnes (+11%).
In the container sector alone, traffic was equal
to a new record of 2,898,779 TEUs, with an increase of +13% on the
2023 generated by the +12% growth in transhipment traffic,
which amounted to 1,660,494 TEUs, and an increase of +14%
of import-export traffic, which amounted to 1,238,285 TEUs.
With regard to containers transshipped last year, the increase in
focused in the first quarter alone (+43% on the same
period of 2023) and then softened considerably in the three quarters
(periods that had recorded significant increases in 2023
of volumes). Import-export containers, on the other hand, after a drop in
-1% in the first quarter grew significantly in the three periods
quarterly results (respectively +24%, +13% and +19%).
In 2024, the traffic of new factory cars moved by
Marsa Maroc terminal was almost 103 thousand vehicles
(+8%).