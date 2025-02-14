ICS confident about the outcome of next week's IMO meeting on the decarbonization of shipping

The Secretary General of the Shipowners' Association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Guy Platten,
expressed confidence that an increasing number of nations within the
International Maritime Organization (IMO) recognize the
validity of the proposal to create a fund for the
decarbonization of shipping, which a few weeks ago had
47 governments have joined
(
of 9
January
2025). A proposal that the ICS believes can obtain
further consensus in the context of the meeting scheduled for the
next week of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of
IMO Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG).
"We are encouraged by the fact - explained Platten today -
that there are now 51 co-sponsors, including the European Commission and
the ICS, of the joint proposal which provides for a specific text to
support for a GHG pricing mechanism
tax-based, with ships paying annual fees for
tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted to a proposed Fund for
the implementation of the IMO Greenhouse Gas Strategy. It is clear
- noted the Secretary General of the ICS - that governments are
increasingly recognising that a tax-based fund and
on a compensation mechanism, complemented by an IMO standard on
fuels, is the best way to go".
"The
next week - Platten noted - some
difficult discussions as some Member States are not yet
fully prepared to engage, but the reality is
that only through a global solution will we achieve our
net-zero emissions targets. We believe that the proposal for
now supported by governments headed by a large
majority of the world's maritime tonnage, and
by the global maritime industry, provide the best and most
pragmatic to decarbonise maritime transport quickly
and on a large scale. The shipping industry - concluded Platten -
wants a simple, transparent and fair system that can be
implemented quickly and efficiently".