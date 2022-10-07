If evergren's revenues grew slightly in September, those of compatriots Yang Ming and WHL took a negative trend

Last month, in the wake of the generalized weakening of the trend of increase in the value of maritime freight of scheduled services containerized, the growing trend of the revenues of the main Taiwanese shipping companies in this sector has registered a strong attenuation for Evergreen Marine Corporation, while it has reversed the mark for Yang Ming and Wah Hai Lines. Last month, in fact, the revenues of the Evergreen amounted to 50.2 billion Taiwan dollars (1.6 billion US dollars), with a modest (compared to before) increase of +5.5% on September 2021, percentage change which is the first to a single digit from the now distant July 2020 when - with a small + 1.6% - the the company's turnover had begun to rise with rates of dizzying rise already starting from the following month.
In September 2022, on the other hand, the revenue trend of Yang Ming Marine Corporation showed a reversal of sign: after 25 months of growth started in August 2020, last month the revenues of the company have decreased by -15.8% having attested to nearly 28.0 billion Taiwanese dollars compared to 33.2 billion to September 2021.
Last month WHL also recorded a decline in monthly receipts, which is the second consecutive following 24 months of uninterrupted growth. In September 2022 the revenues of the Wan Hai Lines amounted to 18.6 billion Taiwanese dollars, in sharp decline of -27.7% on September last year.
In the third quarter of 2022, Evergreen's revenues have totaled 170.4 billion Taiwan dollars, with an anchor significant increase of +18.8% on the corresponding period of 2021. More modest increase in quarterly revenues of Yang Ming that in the Period July-September of this year were equal to 99.8 billion (+4.6%), while those of WHL, with a total of 63.6 billions, have suffered a contraction of -9.7%.
In the first nine months of this year, Evergreen's turnover was state of 516.3 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of +54.8% on the same period of 2021, that of Yang Ming of 219.5 billion (+39.5%) and whl's turnover of 316.0 billion (+36,8%).