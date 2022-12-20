From mid-January the Single Administrative Desk of the Sea of Sardinia will become operational for the loading of the files

The new Single Administrative Window of the Sea of Sardinia (SUAMS) will be online from December 31st, but will become operational for the loading of the practices from next January 16th. In fact, the phase of digitization, both in front and back office, and testing of a a further 60% of the Authority's administrative procedures of Sardinian Port System. From mid-January, therefore, the Interested users may, after registration, operate through the counter, reachable directly from the page institutional of the AdSP (www.adspmaredisardegna.it
). All previous applications, however, do not will request, until natural expiry, new forwarding through digital system.
The SUA, which in the first version was started, at the end 2021 for the management of registration practices in the Register ex art. 68 of the Navigation Code (referring to all activities industrial, artisanal, commercial that take place in ports and on the maritime domain of competence), from 2023 will affect all those relating to maritime state concessions (including Renewals, variations, sub-entries, occupation authorizations temporary etc.); Requests relating to port work (authorization to companies pursuant to Article 16 for operations and services ports, concessions ex art.18 of areas and docks, requests for idle stop of ships, etc.); the issuance of permits for access to the port and, last but not least, the authorization procedures unique for the start of entrepreneurial activities in the Zones Special Economic Instruments that fall within the areas of state competence.
The AdSP has highlighted that the new SUA has been realized Basically at no cost, with the first release being was carried out internally by the ICT Office of the institution, while the latter product was acquired, in accordance with the of the reuse provided for by the Digital Administration Code, in open source from the Umbria Region, owner who published it with open license on the Developers Italia portal of the Department for Digital and Agid Transformation.
"Perfectly in line with the timing dictated by the Ministry - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - we have officially completed a second and more substantial digitalisation phase of administrative procedures of the institution. The new SUAMS, acquired at no cost through the reuse, will represent a versatile and strategic tool for the activity of the offices'.