New appeal by Grimaldi Euromed against the ok to Moby's composition with creditors plan

The shipping company Moby has announced that the Grimaldi Euromed appealed against the approval of the arrangement with creditors with an action that according to Moby - reads in A note from the company - would be "once again aimed at prevent the continuation of the concordat plan approved by vote favor expressed by about 90% of Moby's creditors and approved by the Tribunale di Milano on 24 November 2022'. Specifying that the next hearing at the Court of Appeal is will be held on March 2, Moby stated that "such new action is brought by Grimaldi despite the Court of Milan rejected the previous opposition in its entirety homologation, even declaring it unfounded and condemning Grimaldi (who had asked for damages for 147.2 million euros, ed
) the payment of court costs.'
Moby announced that, "against such further action lawyer promoted by Grimaldi, already rejected at first instance, the Company is evaluating possible actions in the appropriate locations lawyers to defend their restructuring plan, and the work of its employees'.