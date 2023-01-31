UPS records a decline in turnover after 40 consecutive quarters of growth

As with other companies that deal with the transportation of finished and semi-finished products at the planetary level, the UPS express logistics and delivery group in the last quarter of 2022, which for the company is the annual peak, has also been in the pipeline. recorded a decline in the volume of business, a drop in the trend for the American group after a growth trend that lasted 40 consecutive quarters, or a decade, the report said.
In the October-December period last year, in fact, revenues amounted to 27.0 billion, down -2.7% percent on the corresponding period of 2021 percent when the historic record with 27.8 billion was marked. A positive trend was the turnover generated by the express deliveries carried out by the group, which amounted to a record value of 18.2 billion (+ 3.1%), the company said. Instead, the turnover generated by international express deliveries, which stood at more than 4.9 billion (-8.3%), as well as the turnover determined by the group's other logistics activities totaling 3.8 billion dollars (-18.1%).
UPS filed the fourth quarter of 2022 with an operating profit of nearly 3.2 billion (-17.9%), with an input of 1.8 billion from domestic express deliveries (-12.5%), of 1.0 billion from international express deliveries (-23.1%) and of 335 million from the other solutions for supply chain (-27.5%). Net profit was more than 3.4 billion (+ 11.6%).
In the entire annual financial year 2022 revenues reached the all-time record of 100.3 billion, an increase of 3.1% percent on 2021, of which 64.2 billion generated from domestic express deliveries (+ 6.5%), 19.7 billion from deliveries international express (+ 0.8%) and 16.4 billion from other logistical activities (-5.7%). Operating profit was 13.1 billion (+ 2.2%) and net profit of 11.5 billion (-10.4%).