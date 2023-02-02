Marfret increases the frequency of the direct Italy-Egypt scheduled service

The shipping company French Marfret increases the frequency of direct line service Italy-Egypt Express (IEX) connecting Italy, through the ports of Salerno and Genoa, with Egypt, landing in Alexandria (
of 8 September
2022). The line was inaugurated last year September and from tomorrow, with the arrival in Genoa of the ship Arina
which will support the Sunaidx
in the service, will ensure Direct departures with weekly frequency on fixed days.
The terminals used in Italy are the Salerno Container Terminal (SCT) in Salerno and Terminal Spinelli in Genoa. The agency general maritime in Italy is the AEM of Genoa, while the ECL Italia of Naples operates as a sub-agent in Southern Italy.