DP World has won the tender to build a container terminal in the port of Deendayal (Kandla)

The terminalista group DP World of Dubai has been awarded The tender to build a container terminal in the area of Tuna-Tekra, in the port of Deendayal (formerly Kandla) (
of 23 January
2023). The new port will have a quay of 1,100 linear meters capable of serving ships of the capacity load of over 18.000 teu and with a draft up to -14 meters and will have an annual traffic capacity of 2.19 million teu on a capacity of handling of the port of Deendayal which is currently pairs to 600,000 teu and is secured by a quay of 545 meters dedicated to the traffic of container.
The expected investment for the realization of the project is of 42.44 million rupees ($518 million). According to the Forecasts, the terminal will be built in 36 months.
Meanwhile, Drydocks World, a shipbuilding company naval of the DP World group, has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Aker Solutions with the aim of modernizing and upgrading ships Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) at the service of Rosenbank oil and gas field in the United Kingdom. The new Joint venture has already signed a first contract with Altera Infrastructure to carry out work on the Petrojarl FPSO Knarr, interventions that should allow the unit to operate continuously for 25 years at the Rosenbank camp without need more work.