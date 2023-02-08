Agreement between the Italian Academy of Merchant Marine and the Eastern Ligurian AdSP

This afternoon Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile of Genoa and the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Ligurian have signed a program agreement that provides for the study and analysis of the training needs of workers of the port terminals of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara. The aim of the research is to observe and detect Emerging training needs in the port sector and the survey continues the path already started in the port terminals of Genoa following the agreement with the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea and the main trade unions.
Particular attention is paid to the skills of digital literacy, whose role in defining pathways Professional has increased considerably in recent years. The Survey design, drawn up in three versions for three different roles professional - "Operatives/Workers", "Technicians Maintainers" and "Administrative Employees" - is realized by the Italian Academy of Merchant Marine, leading Italian institution in the panorama of education superior technique. The detection tool, divided into sections is aimed at providing an overall picture of the training target and through objective evaluation methods of knowledge, both based on self-perception and self-assessment of their level of digital skills. The compilation of the questionnaire is individual, and the administration of the same happens electronically CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) through a platform provided and programmed by of the Italian Academy of Merchant Marine.