SBB reports a marked improvement in the rail passenger segment. Not so for goods

If in 2022 it has further recovered and is Passenger transport activity has grown considerably SBB CFF FFS, the goods business of The Swiss railway group has weakened. The Last year the company had revenues of 10.7 billion Swiss francs, with an increase of +8.7% on the financial year 2021 and with a contribution of 3.4 billion from the transport sector of passengers (+33.7%) and 746.5 million from that of transport of goods (-4.0%). Operating result and net economic result are were both negative and pairs to -159.8 million and -245.4 million Swiss francs compared with results that are also significant negative CHF -224.6 million and CHF -325.3 million in 2021. The company has specified that if the 2022 annual result is remained clearly negative, but without the losses of the Energy Infrastructure division (-€165 million) and adjustment of value on equipment of the SBB CFF FRF Cargo division (-83 million) the result would have reached break-even. The group has Clarified that the value adjustment was necessary to due to the downward revision of the economic outlook, and uncertainty about future public financial support to traffic with single wagons.
With regard to the freight segment, in 2022 SBB CFF FFS Cargo Switzerland has recorded a net loss of -187,4 million compared to a loss of CHF -1.1 million in the year previous year, while SBB Cargo International scored a net loss of -0,3 million compared to a profit clearly of 19,5 CHF million in 2021.
Today the Swiss group also presented an initial report of its "Suisse Cargo Logistics" programme, presented last autumn ( of 28 September 2022), whose objective is to increase by 60% of the volume of goods transported by trains by 2050. SBB has Remembered that the core of the program is wagon transport single, in which trains are composed by grouping freight wagons of different senders and recipients. The company explained that if "today This system makes it possible to free the roads from 650,000 journeys of trucks", however, "this important offer is not but profitable. Compared to the road - highlighted SBB - System costs and actual usage risk are much higher." The company has specified that, however, it intends to continue to offer in the future transport in single wagons, which is essential for the economy and for the regions, and that 'the question of financing of single-wagon traffic, and therefore of its maintenance, will be addressed at the political level."
SBB's operating performance in 2022 passenger transport was 17.3 billion passenger-km, with a sharp rise of +38.3%, while that in the goods sector was 16.5 billion tonnes-km, with a decrease of -3,9% and a contribution of 5,0 billion tonne-km from SBB Cargo Switzerland (-4.9%) and 12.1 billion tonne-km from SBB Cargo International (-4.6%).