In Genoa, a centre for the development of new technologies for the decarbonisation of shipping was inaugurated

Today at Molo Giano, in the port of Genoa, it was inaugurated CapLab, a new laboratory managed by Ecospray Technologies and the Department of Civil, Chemical and Environmental (DICCA) of the University of Genoa where They will study the "carbon capture" solutions with Fuel cell to be applied in the naval field and beyond. The structure, which is already operational, it involved a total investment of Almost two million euros.
At the center of the CapLab activity there will be the research on CO2 emission reduction systems through the use of fuel cells "carbonated" Fusi", one of the three new technologies of "Carbon capture" launched by Ecospray in June last year. In Particular, the technology with molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC-Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells) developed by Ecospray in collaboration with DICCA allows the capture of CO2 and, as Secondary effect, the simultaneous production of energy. Comes therefore considered strategic in the context of the transition energy precisely because of the ability to retain anhydride carbon from exhaust fumes and generate additional clean energy. The partners of the initiative have specified that it is a Technologically complex solution, but which guarantees high results in terms of reducing emissions and, to companies in the maritime sector, a strong containment of operating expenses. Moreover, its scope of application is not limited to a type of detail of ship being able to be used on all engine types and with all fuels.
The first fuel cell prototypes will be produced in the CapLab in the The next few months and the first tests on board ships are expected in 2024.
Today's inauguration event was attended by several authorities, including the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci.