Monti assures: I can do at the same time the president of the AdSP and the CEO of ENAV

That of president of a Port System Authority is one of the most demanding managerial positions in the public sector Italian administration having to deal with countless issues labour, economic, social, environmental and Infrastructure. Pasqualino Monti believes he can absolve these tasks as president of the AdSP of the Sea of Western Sicily while also holding the position of director delegate of ENAV, the national air traffic management body, to which he was appointed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and that is central to the functioning of the company (
of 4 April
2023).
Monti's second term at the head of one of the two authorities of Sicilian Port System will end in the middle of the 2025. It is therefore the overlapping of two commitments assignments for a period of about two years. It is evident to all, and first of all to the person concerned, who can Doubts arise as to the possibility of exercising at the same time two such onerous offices.
Everything can be said about the advisability of appointing Monti CEO of ENAV and Monti's decision to accept the assignment. For its part, it pointed out that becoming president of ENAV was an opportunity not to be missed lose: "as a public manager - said Monti - I do not I can miss this train but I cannot, and I don't want to, leave it in Ace a revolution started that has produced above all a change of mentality, introduced a Sicily model Western that few expected and that is now reality. And I'm proud of that."
Monti himself, speaking of leaving a path in the lurch initiated and not concluded and stating that it considers 'that it is duty of a public administrator to complete the works started with Fatigue that have delivered to this island ports that can attract trade and trade, to guarantee employment for young people and wealth to the communities on which they insist", he assured that "the new role, if it comes, is absolutely compatible - As shown by numerous other cases - with that of President of the AdSP. Of course - he specified - it will be my intention give up the remuneration I have received so far. But they will never come less in my professional activity spirit of sacrifice, sense of duty and maximum dedication and efficiency».