testata inforMARE
04 April 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:56 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Monti assures: I can do at the same time the president of the AdSP and the CEO of ENAV
The new role, if it will come - it has emphasized - is absolutely compatible, as shown by numerous other cases, with that of president of the harbour authority
Palermo
April 4, 2023
That of president of a Port System Authority is one of the most demanding managerial positions in the public sector Italian administration having to deal with countless issues labour, economic, social, environmental and Infrastructure. Pasqualino Monti believes he can absolve these tasks as president of the AdSP of the Sea of Western Sicily while also holding the position of director delegate of ENAV, the national air traffic management body, to which he was appointed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and that is central to the functioning of the company ( of 4 April 2023).

Monti's second term at the head of one of the two authorities of Sicilian Port System will end in the middle of the 2025. It is therefore the overlapping of two commitments assignments for a period of about two years. It is evident to all, and first of all to the person concerned, who can Doubts arise as to the possibility of exercising at the same time two such onerous offices.

Everything can be said about the advisability of appointing Monti CEO of ENAV and Monti's decision to accept the assignment. For its part, it pointed out that becoming president of ENAV was an opportunity not to be missed lose: "as a public manager - said Monti - I do not I can miss this train but I cannot, and I don't want to, leave it in Ace a revolution started that has produced above all a change of mentality, introduced a Sicily model Western that few expected and that is now reality. And I'm proud of that."

Monti himself, speaking of leaving a path in the lurch initiated and not concluded and stating that it considers 'that it is duty of a public administrator to complete the works started with Fatigue that have delivered to this island ports that can attract trade and trade, to guarantee employment for young people and wealth to the communities on which they insist", he assured that "the new role, if it comes, is absolutely compatible - As shown by numerous other cases - with that of President of the AdSP. Of course - he specified - it will be my intention give up the remuneration I have received so far. But they will never come less in my professional activity spirit of sacrifice, sense of duty and maximum dedication and efficiency».
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
The traffic of goods in the port of Genoa has been declining. In mild growth in Savona-I'm going
PORTI
The traffic of goods in the port of Genoa has been declining. In mild growth in Savona-I'm going
Genoa
In the first quarter of 2023, the regional capital climbed 7.65 million tonnes of cargo (-6.6%) and the savonese 2.45 million tonnes (+ 2.1%).
INFRASTRUCTURE
Rixi calculates the heights of bridges with units of measurement all of its
Rixi calculates the heights of bridges with units of measurement all of its
Genoa
According to the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, the bridge over the Suez Canal would be 60 high and not 70 metres high
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In May, a maritime link between Turkey and Russia will be reactivated
Istanbul
The Trebipolla-Sochi ferry service will be restored nine years ago.
Last year naval traffic in the Panama Canal increased by 5.6%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Last year naval traffic in the Panama Canal increased by 5.6%
Panama
New records of the volumes of goods carried by ships and the value of transit rights
PORTI
Cruise Europe highlights what are associated ports with cold ironing
Stryn
A database allows you to know how to deliver electricity to quays, connection times, fees, discounts, and incentives
NAUTICA
Last year the turnover of the Italian nautical shipbuilding industry grew between 15 and 20%
The estimate is included in a study prepared by Deloitte for Confined Confindustria Nautica
In the first quarter of 2023, the foreign traffic handled by China's seaports grew by 4.6% percent.
PORTI
In the first quarter of 2023, the foreign traffic handled by China's seaports grew by 4.6% percent.
Beijing
Containerized traffic amounted to 39.1 million teu (+ 0.6%)
PORTI
Agreement for the expansion of the container terminal of APM Terminals in the port of Rotterdam
Rotterdam
Investment of more than one billion euros to create additional capacity equal to two million teu
After five consecutive quarters of growth, in the third quarter of 2022, freight traffic in EU ports fell by -0.7%
PORTI
After five consecutive quarters of growth, in the third quarter of 2022, freight traffic in EU ports fell by -0.7%
Luxembourg
Particularly accentuated the decrease (-13.8%) of volumes in Italian ports
PORTI
Assiterminal wonders : is there anyone who is ruling the distribution of the cold ironing plants in Italian ports?
Genoa
Ferrari : from the draft of the competition bill and from the analysis documents that turn around some perplexities
Attic records semi-annual and annual record revenue
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Attic records semi-annual and annual record revenue
Pyreo
Decided resumption of passenger traffic
MARITIME TRANSPORT
COSCO Shipping Holdings closes 2022 with record financial performance deteriorating in the last quarter
COSCO Shipping Holdings closes 2022 with record financial performance deteriorating in the last quarter
Shanghai
After 12 years of growth, containerized cargoes carried by the Chinese group's fleet of ships have decreased by -9.3%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Messina (Assshipowners) : the solution for the cold ironing must be the opening to the market
Rome
Calling for a "clear separation between those who will have to carry out the infrastructure, who will have to power it and who will have to keep it by offering the services to the ship"
Metrans (HHLA) acquires control of Croatian Adria Rail and builds a second intermodal terminal in Hungary
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Metrans (HHLA) acquires control of Croatian Adria Rail and builds a second intermodal terminal in Hungary
Hamburg
Also obtained are the inland Serb terminal in Indija, near Belgrade.
PORTI
Sapir, in collaboration with ARS Altmann, aims to develop the automotive segment in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
The first train with vehicles destined for South Korea has already arrived.
Maersk continues in its own vertical integration strategy by buying South African Vector Logistics
LOGISTICA
Maersk continues in its own vertical integration strategy by buying South African Vector Logistics
Copenhagen / Durban
The company has more than 5,600 employees
SHIPYARDS
Naviris ' joint venture, the joint venture Fincantieri-Naval Group, will be renewed.
Genoa / Paris / Rome
Pierroberto Folgiero has been appointed president, Damien Raby CEO
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
TX Logistik, weekly triangular intermodal service between Romania, Austria, Italy and Germany
Troisdorf / Vienna
Rail Cargo Group transforms the triangular link between Austria and the port of Trieste in two direct trains
PORTI
All 16 Italian port authorities with Assoports at Seatrade Cruise Global
Fort Lauderdale
In Italy, cruising traffic shows a steady recovery
INDUSTRY
In 2022 the turnover of the CIMC resulting from the sale of the containers fell by -30.7%
Shenzhen
In the second half of the year alone, the decline was -40.4% percent.
PORTI
Launched the tender for the infrastructure of the bulk terminal in the Cagliari Port
Cagliari
Amount at auction of more than 19.5 million euros
PORTI
ESPO urges EU and European governments to lay out funding schemes for the installation of OPS in ports
Brussels
Satisfaction with the preliminary settlement agreement on the infrastructure for alternative fuels
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
UIRR recalls that it is possible to develop European intermodal transport and the necessary measures have already been suggested
Brussels
The association agreed with the dismal analysis of the European Court of Auditors ' sector.
AUTOTRANSPORT
Agreed on how to install electric charging stations for cars and trucks on the roads of the EU
Brussels
Preliminary agreement between Parliament and Council also for hydrogen filling stations
AIR TRANSPORT
Maersk Air Cargo inaugurates two more transpacific flights
Copenhagen
New weekly links between USA and China
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federlogistics calls for extraordinary plan for roads and railways in service of liguri ports
Rome
Merlo : the lengthening of the times for the realization of the Third Valico is not good news
AIR TRANSPORT
Pasqualino Monti will be the new CEO of ENAV
Rome
The MEF has deposited the list of the new board of directors
PORTI
Monti assures : I can simultaneously be the president of the AdSP and the CEO of ENAV
Palermo
The new role, if ...
INFRASTRUCTURE
Completed 83% of the excavation for the Third Valico of the Young
Genoa
The CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has been released.
Liebherr posted record turnover last year.
INDUSTRY
Liebherr posted record turnover last year.
Bubbles
The value of sales of only products for the maritime-port sector increased by 9.7%
ECONOMY
Tomorrow will take over a new programme dedicated to the economy of the sea devised by Confitarma
It will air live-streamed on Adnkronos
PORTI
With Boluda the port of Santander steadily enters the container market
Santander
Inaugurated the new terminal that has a 472-meter linear quay
DFDS has inaugurated a new ro-ro service between Izmir and Sète
MARITIME TRANSPORT
DFDS has inaugurated a new ro-ro service between Izmir and Sète
Istanbul
The link has weekly frequency
INFRASTRUCTURE
From Monday to Wednesday a delegation from the EU Parliament will be in Genoa and Florence to make the point about infrastructure
PORTI
In 2022 the revenues of the terminalist CMPort group in Hong Kong reached a record share
Hong Kong
In 2022 the revenues of the terminalist CMPort group in Hong Kong reached a record share
Port terminals have handled 136.5 million containers (+ 1.1%)
To French CMA CGM the procurement of postal services in Lebanon
LOGISTICA
To French CMA CGM the procurement of postal services in Lebanon
Beirut
The offer was presented yesterday
LOGISTICA
After entry into the MSC group, Bolloré Africa Logistics changes name
Puteaux
She was born Africa Global Logistics
PORTI
AdSP of the West Ligurian Sea, via free to POT and PIAO
Genoa
Updated the fees for the supply of port work in the port of Genoa
PREMIATIONS
The "Oscar of the Ports 2023" award has been given to Roberta Macii
Miami
Recognition to the 23-year career of the AdSP executive of the Northern Tirreno Northern
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Published the call for tenders for the retraining of the north area of the port of Termini Imerese
Palermo
The work, worth 5.2 million euros, will start in June and will last for eight months.
Tomorrow Costa Cruere will celebrate its 75-year anniversary
CRUISES
Tomorrow Costa Cruere will celebrate its 75-year anniversary
Genoa
On March 31, 1948 parts from Genoa the "Anna C", the first passenger ship of the company
COSCO Shipping Ports's revenues mark new annual and quarterly records
PORTI
COSCO Shipping Ports's revenues mark new annual and quarterly records
Hong Kong
Last year the business volume of the Chinese company grew by 19.3%
SHIPYARDS
Last year in Greece, 593 ships were subjected to repair work (-0.7%)
Pyreo
Gross tonnage tonnage has increased by 7.3%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Greek Attica bought the ro-ro ship Clementines
Kallithea
Built in 1997, it cost 13.4 million euros
RINA classifies the autonomous ride-hailing workboat of the RC Dock
MARITIME TRANSPORT
RINA classifies the autonomous ride-hailing workboat of the RC Dock
Genoa
Delivered the class certificate to the first boat of a fleet that will be able to operate up to 200 miles from the coast
ASSOCIATIONS
Charity night on board the Fantastic of GNV in support of the Stella Maris
Genoa
It was organized by the National Welfare Committee of the Gente di Mare
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Poseidon Acquisition signs the final deal to buy the Atlas Corp.
London
Transaction of the value of approximately 10.9 billion
Guidelines for the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries in containers
SAFETY & SECURITY
Guidelines for the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries in containers
London
They have been published by CINS, International Group of P&I Clubs, ICHCA and TT Club
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Strong criticism of the Court of European Accounts to EU policies for the development of intermodal transport
Luxembourg
Values-objective to increase the share of sustainable modes of transport these are termed unrealistic
MEETINGS
Thursday in Livorno a workshop on autonomous navigation
Livorno
Event organized as part of the 5G Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship project
LOGISTICA
In 2022, China's Sinotrans reported record profits despite a -12.5% percent decline in revenue.
Beijing
In 2022, China's Sinotrans reported record profits despite a -12.5% percent decline in revenue.
The reduction of business volume has been generated in the segments of maritime shipments and e-commerce
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022, short sea shipping in Spain experienced a slight decline of -0.4% percent.
Madrid
In 2022, short sea shipping in Spain experienced a slight decline of -0.4% percent.
The only international shipping of ro-ro cargoes marked an increase of 8.0% percent (for the first time since the 2016 percent drop in traffic with Italy)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Pimlico Shipping (Brothers Cosulich) buys a revamped
Genoa
The ship, of 7,967 tpl, will be rented to bare boat from the Argo Shipping
Giorgio Bucchioni has passed away, a reference point of breaking and national portions.
MOURNING
Giorgio Bucchioni has passed away, a reference point of breaking and national portions.
The Spezia
Among the institutional assignments, he was Chairman of the Port Authority of Spezia and Confindustria La Spezia
SHIPYARDS
Liberty Lines orders three more monocarena naval vehicles at Spanish shipyard Armon
Belrose
Liberty Lines orders three more monocarena naval vehicles at Spanish shipyard Armon
They will add to the nine already commissioned
SHIPYARDS
Ceremony of laying of the keel of the Silver Ray by Silversea Cruises
Papenburg
The luxury cruise ship is under construction at Meyer Werft
SHIPYARDS
Launched in China the first of two LNG Small Scale & Bunker ships for Fratelli Cosulich
Genoa
Will be taken in delivery in September
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Thursday in Livorno a workshop on autonomous navigation
Livorno
Event organized as part of the 5G Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship project
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Tarragona recupera la terminal de contenedores de DP World para reformular su estrategia
(El Mercantil)
Port concession saved Nigeria's economy N3.9tr - Haastrup
(Vanguard)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile