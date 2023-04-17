Thursday in Catania a conference on digitization and cyber security

Next Thursday in Catania, at Palazzo Biscari, you will hold the conference "Digitization and Cyber Security. An essential combination for ports, strategic infrastructures and criticism of the Country System" organized by the Authority of Port System of the Sea of Eastern Sicily in partnership with Leonardo Spa.
Program
|9.15-09.45 am
|Participant registration
|10.00-11.00
|Institutional greetings
|11.30-13.00
|"The needs of the Port of today and tomorrow: Secure digitalization, efficiency and sustainability"
|Nunzio Micalizzi
Sales Director Critical National Infrastructures & Transport presso Leonardo Cyber & Security Solution Division;
|Roberto Agostinis
European Commission Directorate-General for Mobility & Transport - Directorate A- Policy coordination - Unit A.5: Security;
|Attilio Montalto
Secretary General AdSP Mare Sicilia Eastern;
|Enrico Maria Pujia
Head of Department for strategic planning, infrastructure systems, network transport, information and statistics of the Minister of infrastructure and transport;
|Francesco Benevolo
Chief Operating Officer RAM S.p.A.
|13.00-14.30
|"Lunch"
|15.00-16.30
|"Cyber risk management"
|Gabriele Moretta
Head of Cyber & Operations Security Academy in Leonardo Cyber & Security Solution Division.