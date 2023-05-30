Assarmatori, good EU approval of Italian aid for road-sea intermodality

Assarmatori has expressed great satisfaction for the approval by the European Commission of the Italian support scheme to road-sea intermodality, with the aim of "promoting intermodal transport in order to shift freight traffic from the road, thereby reducing the environmental, health and social impact of road traffic and decongesting road infrastructures road infrastructure; this is in line with the objectives set by the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Intelligent Mobility and the European Green Deal' (
of 30 may
2023).
Highlighting that for more than two years Assarmatori has provided its technical contribution in the framework of the negotiation procedure involving, on the one hand, the Directorate General for Integrated Policies for Sustainable Mobility, Logistics and Intermodality Logistics and Intermodality of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and, on the other hand, DG COMP of the European Commission, the president of the Italian shipowners' association association, Stefano Messina, emphasised that "the objective now is to be able to use the resources, i.e 125 million euro, in the shortest possible time. This - he noted - would allow further impetus to be given to the services of the Motorways of the Sea, a segment in which Italy is undisputed leader in the Mediterranean and which contributes to achieving real environmental sustainability, transferring traffic from the from the road to the sea and thus reducing accidents and pollution. Finally,' Messina added, 'this is an important especially at a time like the present characterised by a strong inflationary pressure that is eroding families' purchasing power.