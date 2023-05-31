Inaugurated the Venice Boat Show

Today the Venice Boat Show opened, a nautical event at the Venice Arsenal that over the course of five days will feature around fifty scientific events including conventions, conferences and presentations, as well as workshops and educational activities for children and families and water trials. The Show features over 1,100 linear metres of piers and 30.000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space, while the large Tese dell'Arsenale, which in the past had housed the construction of galleys, now host the best of Venetian design and nautical furnishings and craftsmanship, for a total of 5,000 square metres.
In total, there are more than 220 exhibitors (including 180 national ones and the rest coming from the United Kingdom, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Monte Carlo, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland), who bring 300 boats to Venice, 240 of which are in the water for a total length of 2.7 kilometres. The Venice Boat Show is organised by Vela Spa on behalf of the Venice City Council and in cooperation with the Italian Navy.