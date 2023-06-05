The national contract of moorers and boatmen has been renewed

Angopi, Legacoop Produzione e Servizi, Confcooperative Lavoro and Services have signed the renewal agreement with the unions contractual of moorers and boatmen of Italian ports. Announcing the signing, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have specified that "the stipulation comes at a stage that presents Still some uncertainties due to the particular socio-economic context worldwide and for the non-approval of the relative measure the updating of the regulations for the enforcement of the code of the navigation that will affect the training aspects, classifiers and remuneration'.
"The agreement for the renewal of the CCNL, which expired in June 2022 - explained the three trade unions - will have effective from 1 July 2022 expiring on 30 June 2025, with a immediate overall increase of € 175.50 in addition to the substantial improvement in the benefits provided by the I accompany the exodus with the addition of a significant incentive modulated on output modes in addition to the Consolidated indemnity paid for the accrual of early retirement or old-age requirements. For the part remuneration, moreover, having highlighted strong concerns about the economic situation of the country and the consequent erosion of power purchase of workers, for the period from July 2022 to June 2023 cooperative societies, also in taking into account the exclusive specificity of the category, have recognized, to their respective workers, appreciation not lower overall economic conditions, for each individual month, the contractual increase identified'.
"The renewal - they have specified again Filt, Fit and Uilt - introduces significant interventions on the regulatory part referring to the daily shift and at the institute of mobility making the contractual dictate strengthened, reformed and adapted to the news regulations. Particular attention has been paid to of administrative and technical staff for overall efficiency of the service provided by confirming the start of the path for the definition of a specific contractual section relating to them'.
The three unions concluded by pointing out that it is "a question of a important contract renewal, with significant content and Value for the entire category, as a central element as a guarantee safety for the operation of our ports also in risk prevention terms'.