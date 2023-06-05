Conference in Genoa on the state of implementation of the National Logistics Platform

Next June 12 starting at 9 am, at the Palace of the Sundial in Genoa, will be held a conference entitled "The state of implementation of the National Logistics Platform and interoperability between information systems" organized by Federlogistica and Conftrasporto-Confcommercio that in October 2021 they launched the Logistic Digital Community, Virtual community that has set itself the primary objective of the digital transition of the transport chain, logistics and shipping through the acquisition of examples and technologies resulting from best practices in the reference sector.
The event will be opened by Luigi Merlo, national president of Federlogistica, and to follow, on the specific theme of the digitalization, by Davide Falteri, national vice president of Federlogistica and president of Federlogistica Liguria. The conference It will be divided into two sessions coordinated by the Vice President of Conftrasporto-Confcommercio, Gian Enzo Duci, and will have a Specific focus on funding and support opportunities for companies on the topic of digitalization in logistics. It is the presence of the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, of the President of the Port System Authority of Ligurian Sea Western, Paolo Emilio Signorini, of the President of the Authority of Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, of the Secretary General of Fise Uniport, Paolo Ferrandino, and Sebastiano Ferrara of the Agency's Digital Transformation Department Customs.