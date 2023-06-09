Webuild, laid about 100,000 tons of gravel for the new breakwater of Genoa

Webuild, the lead company of the consortium composed of Fincantieri Infrastructure Maritime Works, Fincosit and Sidra that is awarded the construction of the new breakwater of Genoa, has announced that, as per the plan of works for the construction of the port infrastructure, have already been laid on the seabed about 100,000 tons of gravel that will contribute consolidation operations. 'Laying activities - specified Webuild - proceed at full speed and take two ships carrying a total of 3,000 tonnes of gravel to the day, with a larger ship completing an outward cycle and return from Piombino every 36 hours and a smaller one that makes a round trip from Genoa every six hours. As yet The two ships have already made 70 voyages."
The activities of laying gravel on the seabed, started last May 4 on the day of the laying of the first stone, will continue until September 2024. In a couple of weeks Consolidation activities will start: in the seabed will be 70,000 gravel columns between seven and 12 meters long to ensure stability to the base on which the base will rest barrier, an operation that will take place thanks to the use of four floating platforms of 600 square meters, the pontoons, each of which is equipped with two cranes. This phase of Processing is scheduled to last for the next 17 months. Follow then the construction of the basement, which will rest on the seabed up to a depth of -50 meters, for the realization of which seven million tons of rock material will be used, partly derived from the dismantling of the existing dam in a circular economy perspective. On the base will be positioned a hundred prefabricated caisson, 35 meters wide, 67 meters long and up to 33 meters high. The prefabrication of Cassoni will leave next September.