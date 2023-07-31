The Capitaneria in Porto di Livorno publishes the results of the sulphur tests contained in the fuel of the ships in port

The Port of Livorno state, under the "Livorno Blue Agreement" voluntary agreement aimed at reducing environmental pollution determined by shipping traffic in the labronic port airport, has made available on-line results of tests on the sulphur content of ship fuel at berth in port. At the address http://www.guardiacostiera.gov.it/livorno/Pages/controlli-tenore-di-zolfo-per-uso-marittimo.aspx
the results of the checks that from the beginning of 2022 to the first days of the current month were carried out on 105 vessels were disclosed. All these naval units, on the basis of documentary checks, were found to be in compliance with the current regulations (EU Regulation 757/2015), and 23 of the 105 vessels were also found on the basis of the levies made on fuel.
The last check, dating back to July 12, has been documented and has been carried out on the car carrier. Fremantle Highway on which a fire broke out in recent days that caused the death of a seaport and injured others in the crew. ( of the 26 and 28 July 2023). Yesterday afternoon, the rescue ship units managed to pick up the car carrier.