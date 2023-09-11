Dreeke (BLG): To ensure the competitiveness of German ports, the government should disburse 400 million a year

The Berlin government supports the competitiveness of ports
Germans with 38 million euros per year. They are not enough. There
They want at least 400. This was stated by the CEO of the
German logistics group BLG Logistics, Frank Dreeke, in sight
of the thirteenth National Maritime Conference to be held
next Thursday and Friday in Bremen. "We are very
sorry - said Dreeke referring to the expected renewal
of the Government Strategy for National Ports - that the
National Ports will not be ready on the occasion of the
National Maritime Conference and we hope that the strategy will be
defined by the end of the year. Currently - he recalled
the CEO of BLG - the federal government supports the
German ports with 38 million euros per year. That is not enough."
Dreeke, who is also a member of the board
of the association of German ports, highlighted that this is
one of the reasons why the ports of Holland, Belgium and the
Poland are gaining market share. "We need
- it has emphasized - of at least 400 million euros per year so that
German seaports remain competitive.'