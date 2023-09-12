In Switzerland, the construction of the new large trimodal terminal in Basel Nord has been authorised

The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) of Switzerland has
authorized the joint venture Gateway Basel Nord to proceed with
the implementation of the project for the construction of the new container
Basel North terminal which will be connected to the river port
Rhine of Kleinhüningen. Gateway Basel Nord was
established in 2015 by the Swiss SBB CFF FFS Cargo and Hupac and
from the German Contargo
(
of 24
June
2015).
The project for the new trimodal terminal that will serve as
from gateways for rail, road and road transport
River transport foresees in a first phase the realization of
a bimodal terminal that will allow transhipment between trains
international and national goods as well as from rail to
road. In a second phase the siding will be built
harbour.
Estimated construction costs amount to approximately 130 million
Swiss francs (EUR 136 million). The Swiss Confederation,
which supports with funds the construction of transhipment terminals
as part of the policy of transferring traffic from
road to rail, will participate in the first phase of
construction of the Gateway Basel Nord with 83 million, while
will participate in the second phase, the cost of which includes the
Construction of the harbour basin is estimated at 155 million
francs, with around 32.4 million.
If the FOT's approval decision is not
appealed within 30 days to the Administrative Court
At the end of this period, Gateway Basel Nord may
start the work of realization of the project.