Eight proposals by The European House - Ambrosetti for the sea supply chain

Eight proposals to promote competitiveness,
Sustainability and attractiveness of the sea supply chain
Italian. They are those identified by the professional group of
consultancy The European House - Ambrosetti within the 16
guidelines contained in the National Plan of the Sea, the instrument of
Programming with which the Government and Parliament have been equipped for
launch a unitary and strategic maritime policy, to be updated
every three years, which was developed and approved by
part of CIPOM (Interministerial Committee for the Policies of the
Sea).
The eight proposals were presented today in Trieste in the first
of the two days of the first edition of the Sea Resource Forum
created by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with
the Ministry for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies and with
the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers,
initiative that includes an annual comparison appointment and
itinerant to be carried out in a different port city for
each edition.
The eight macro-areas of activity have been identified
through interviews with stakeholders, engagement of partners of the
Platform, proprietary analysis and study processing
international strategic and for each one a
series of proposals to unleash the potential of the country-system:
logistics and ports, maritime industry, energy of
sea, fish industry, environmental protection, diving, coastal tourism
and international cooperation.
With regard to the logistics and port segment
Three directions have been outlined on which to act:
Italian port system of a unitary governance to overcome
the current fragmentation and strengthening its coordination, favouring
planning and attraction of long-term investments;
assign financial and managerial autonomy to the Authorities
Docks to attract investments also through the articulation
public-private partnerships; set up a control room for the
port investments defining the priorities of
allocation of funds towards environmental sustainability,
digitalization and infrastructure development.
For the maritime industry, it is proposed to
Maritime and shipbuilding arrangement profiles
specialized necessary giving life to a Training Academy able to
to attract young talents from Italy and abroad, which develop
multidisciplinary profiles consistent with current needs and
perspective of the sector and that has a strong permeability
with the private sector and industry. It is also noted that, a
administrative level, it is necessary to streamline, simplify and
digitise procedures as well as promote a
regulatory and fiscal alignment among member countries, counteracting
the current fiscal dumping of countries such as Malta and Cyprus.
With regard to energy from the sea, it should be noted that the parks
floating offshore wind represent the possibility of
increase the production of renewable energy from wind power and
proposes to promote a system action to promote development
of the offshore wind supply chain through the creation of a
process of prior consultation between the State and local authorities for
define the areas of development of offshore wind overcoming
misalignments and appeals.
For the fish supply chain, the priority identified is
that of equipping workers in the sector with educational qualifications
appropriate - issued by specialized technical institutes - and
support a process of innovation through teaching and
dissemination of sustainable fishing models and methods.
In the field of environmental protection it is considered indispensable
finalize the National Plan for Adaptation to Change
Climate (PNACC) for planning and implementation of actions
adaptation and foster collaboration between excellences
of the Italian research and innovation ecosystem through the
public-private collaboration. In addition, it is proposed to create a
Research Centre on Climate Change and its impacts in the
Mediterranean in which there is a strong applied component,
research and development of frontier solutions and technologies (eg.
wave energy production, etc.).
With regard to the underwater dimension, it is proposed to strengthen the
appropriate resources and skills of the National Diving Pole that
was established in December 2022 to aggregate the different
industrial and research sectors and to converge efforts to
Technological development: an initiative - it is emphasized - that has not
equal in the EU but which has an economic endowment of only two million
of euros.
For coastal tourism it is suggested the creation of a
Higher Education Presidium for the professionalism of the
tourism with a research center, a doctoral school, a
international vocation with collaboration agreements for themes
relevant with the best universities in the world.
With regard to international cooperation, it should be noted that in this
The main challenge in the Mediterranean basin concerns
migration and demographic trends and measures are proposed to
to achieve effective management of the phenomenon and to make
immigration is an opportunity for development for the country.