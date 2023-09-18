TX Logistik records a strong growth in the demand for rail waste transport

TX Logistik, railway transport company
intra-European which is wholly controlled by the
Mercitalia Logistics of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, has
announced a significant increase in transport demand
of waste during the beginning of this year, so much so that it is
Activity expected to triple for the whole of 2023
building up to 850 trains throughout the year.
TX Logistik has specified that the strong increase is made
Also possible by the recent acquisition of the company
freight railway Exploris Deutschland Holding, given that
the latter, which operates in eight European countries (Austria, Belgium,
Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Switzerland)
through several brands including Via Cargo, HSL Logistik and Delta
Rail, focuses its activities mainly on
conventional rail transport. With the acquisition of the
TX Logistik staff increases by 500 units to
A total of 1,200 people and the fleet of locomotives will see the
91 TX vehicles flanked by 75 Exploris.