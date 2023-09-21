In the period June-August the revenues of the FedEx group decreased by -6.7%
The profit clearly has marked an increase of +23.2%
Memphis
September 21, 2023
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, a period that
The revenues of the logistics group ended on 31 August
and FedEx US express deliveries amounted to 21.68
billion dollars, down of -6,7% on the correspondent period
of fiscal year 2023. If the revenues generated by express deliveries
in the United States and in Canada they have grown of +3.2% attesting
to 8.42 billion, those produced by express delivery services in
all the rest of the world decreased by -9.4% falling to 10.08
billions and revenues also declined
from North American groupage shipments that totaled 2.29
billion dollars (-15.9%).
The US group has archived the period June-August of
this year with an operating profit of 1.48 billion dollars
(+24.7%) and with a net profit of 1.08 billion (+23.2%).
FedEx expects to close full fiscal year with revenue
similar to those recorded in the previous year (90.15
billions).
