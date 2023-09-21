Hapag-Lloyd will equip all its ships with internet connection through the Starlink satellite network

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd,
at the end of a successful trial period,
will extend connectivity to its entire fleet
internet offered by SpaceX's Starlinx satellite technology. The
Tests were started in May on four container ships of the
group, on which - the Hamburg company has highlighted -
High-speed satellite internet has revolutionized
communication offered to seafarers, allowing video calls and
Seamless streaming services. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd has
pointed out that the Starlink satellite network, which offers a
Bandwidth up to 250 megabits per second, not just ease
private use of the connection, but also allows the company to
remotely conduct ship maintenance and inspections.
The gradual installation of the service on the ships of the group
It will start next year.