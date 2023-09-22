In view of the entry into force of the new EU environmental rules for shipping, shipping companies communicate to customers the foreseeable amount of nicknames
The impact on the costs of sea shipping seems highly uncertain
Genova
September 22, 2023
The President of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO),
the Italian Zeno D'Agostino who is president of the Authority
of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Wednesday
warned that the main shipping companies
Global containerized companies are planning what they can
transfer of calls of its ships moving them from ports
European to non-European ports, mainly to transhipment hubs
close to EU territory, in order to reduce the economic cost
resulting from the entry into force on the first of January of the
European directive has included maritime transport in the EU system
EU Emissions Trading ETS.
The inclusion of shipping emissions from 2024
in the carbon market will take place gradually and
requires companies to surrender an emission allowance for
tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted and, in the case of allowances received,
are not sufficient to cover the emissions produced by their
ships, will have to buy at auction or from other companies shares of
European issue whose price will follow the rules of the
supply and demand. Graduality consists in payment
in 2025 of 40% of emissions produced in 2024, of the payment
in 2026 of 70% of emissions released in 2025 and payment
from 2027 of 100% of emissions from 2026 in
then.
As recalled by the association of European ports chaired by
D'Agostino, if "ships call at a port of
EU transhipment, the last leg between the port of transhipment and
any other EU port is subject to ETS tariffs for
100% of the trip. If, on the other hand, the ships call at a port of
transhipment outside the EU, only 50% of the
travel", a percentage that however goes back to 100% if it
non-EU transhipment airport is less than 300 miles away
from an EU port and tranships annually a volume of
containers that account for more than 65% of total containerized traffic
Bustled by the port.
D'Agostino has raised the alarm for the possible loss of
competitiveness of European ports that could be
partially excluded from the routes of the ships of the main carriers
global seafarers who could thus reduce costs
resulting from the introduction of their regular services in the EU ETS.
The president of ESPO announced that the association is
became aware of "the first initiatives of
redirection outside Europe'. It is completely
Obviously, the top managers of the leading companies
Global containerized companies have long wondered about the impact
whereas the inclusion of their services in the EU ETS would have
had on the costs of their companies and that they have taken in
consideration of the possibilities of reducing at least part of these
additional costs by changing the routes of your ships. That they have
decided to actually start changing the configuration of
own maritime services, as reported by ESPO, is certain
alarming for European ports.
As a further cause for concern, D'Agostino
Attention drawn to the actual increase in
investments in additional capacity in terms of teu in
ports and new terminals in neighbouring countries, including
investments made in these ports by the main companies
navigation'. Substantial investments that in truth
They have been in place for many years, even before 2005 when it was
the European directive establishing the EU system has been adopted
ETS and well before the European Commission's proposal to
include shipping within this system and the green light
final to this proposal arrived from the EU Parliament last
April. However, evidently, ESPO considers that these
investments have intensified recently or received
Reports of the intention of containerized carriers of
invest more in non-European transhipment hubs that can
to serve the EU market, a strategy that could certainly be used in the medium or
long-term have a significant negative impact on competitiveness
of European ports.
In the short term, however, it seems that the main companies of
global containerized shipping have decided to react to the
new EU rules that increase their costs by introducing
specific nicknames able to reduce these burdens by making them
pay to the goods. The first was the Swiss Mediterranean
Shipping Company, market leader in terms of
fleet, which already at the end of 2022 informed customers of the
foreseeable impact of the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS on
costs of sea shipments and the consequent transfer of
costs of adaptation to the new rules as carried out in
Priority to cover other costs caused by new rules
Environmental. Costs arising from the EU ETS that MSC had specified
will update monthly as soon as the new
pricing for EU shipping will come into force. A
As an example, last November MSC announced that,
Based on a European emission allowance price of 90
euro per tonne of CO2, and in the case of the introduction of the system
had not happened gradually but the payment of 100% of the
emissions produced had been applied immediately, the surcharge for
Ship a 20-foot dry cargo container (TEU)
from the Far East to the Mediterranean/North West Coast
Europe would have been equal to 69 euros, while for the shipment of a
Container reefer the surcharge would have risen to 208 euros.
More recently an estimate of the value of nicknames for
covering the costs of the EU ETS was formulated by Maersk,
the second world company in the shipping market
containerized, which last Friday warned that the cost
of adjustment will be significant and will continue to
increase with the gradual application of the new rules, a cost that
will be transferred to the goods for all subject shipments
to the EU ETS. Value of the surcharge that Maersk currently believes
will update quarterly. The Danish company has also
made a forecast on what will be the value of the
Soprannolo, taking into account the gradualness, in the
meanwhile confirmed, of the application of the standard and therefore
the initial obligation to pay 40% of emissions
in 2024 and taking into account an allowance price
European assumed equal to 90 euros. Maersk announced that the
value of the surcharge for shipments from the Far East to the North
Europe, however, relative to 40-foot containers (feu), will be
EUR 70 for containers for dry loads and EUR 105 for
refrigerated containers.
The latest in order of time to communicate the introduction of
specific surcharge is the German Hapag-Lloyd, which today has
Communicate to customers the potential impact on their shipments
of the new costs determined by the EU ETS, specifying that the
Nickname will be recalculated quarterly. The vector
Germanicus, by way of example, specified that the surcharge
on 20-foot container shipments from the Extreme
East to Northern Europe will be 12 euros for dry container and
31 euros for reefers, while that for teu shipments
from the Far East to the South Europe will be respectively equal
at 7 and 16 euros.
The considerable difference between the assumed surcharge values
from the three companies can derive both from the different moment
where these figures have been defined, both from being to
knowledge or not of the gradual introduction of the
system that from the diversity of the type of loads to which
are reported, but also by many other factors, not least
the uncertainty about what the impact of the
new EU environmental rules for shipping on shipping costs
shipping companies, also in consideration of the unknown of the
Price for which these carriers may purchase
European issuance on the market.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher