The reform of the port rules-the Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl-must put the work at the centre of the work.

"The reform of Law 84/94 on ports must protect the port work and the tertiousness of the Port System Authority with its own non-economic public nature, in an optics of national port system." The secretary general of the Filt-Cgil, Stefano Malorgio, told the House Transportation Committee this afternoon in the joint discussion of the resolutions, which were to take measures to the end of the year. valorisation of the national port system. "As proposals, we think that they serve increased powers of the Ministry of Transport and the National Coordination Conference of the AdSP to play a role in regulating the market," Malorgio said. A representation of the social partners must be introduced, stipulating the national port contract, in the Management Committees, serves the recognition of the usurant and burdensome work and the enactment of the actuative decree of the accompanying fund to the exodus and of the actuative decree on self-production. It also serves to act on safety at work in an area exposed to accidents with an unacceptable number of deaths at work every year. "
"We need to have an incisive intervention at the European Commission aimed at a review of the EU-ETS operating system aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions even to the maritime sector," the European Commission said in a statement. to provide for transitional measures pending a global scheme to avoid dumping between EU and extra EU ports but also to make the EU-ETS system more effective. "
"The objective is to create a port system," the secretary general of the trade union, Claudio Tarlazzi, said in a statement. public, open to competition and properly regulated. The development of the ports and therefore of the entire country system-the representative of Fit-Cisl-cannot take place regardless of a coordinated system at national level. The reforms of the ports of 2016 and 2017, although they have introduced several novelties that have improved and protected the strategic asset represented by portuality, have also added legislative forecasts that are yet to be found. inimplemented and persists a lack of coordination by the Ministry that continues to produce large interpretative and enforceable differences of the norm. "
"The emergence of increasingly important monopolies undermines the principles of competition, open and regulated, under Law 84/94 and it is therefore crucial for MIT to take over control over the entire port system of our country," he said. It is crucial in the same way that social partners participate in the decision-making processes, providing their contribution in terms of growth. Portuality must remain regulated and concession spaces must be entrusted on the basis of the ability of operators to be attractive in terms of traffic, and a selection based on organizational effectiveness and efficiency. operating as well as according to the consistency of the organic and the training and experience of the workers. "
"The port work has always been the focus of the development of port systems, where the CCIC of ports has been the basis of the principle of healthy competition between companies," he said. It is therefore important to support the right tools for the turnover of these workers through the enactment of the implementing decree of the "Incentive Fund for the exodus of port workers" to ensure the right generational turnover even in consideration of automation processes that will make necessary training pathways for new generations of workers. For this reason, we believe it is important to include in the work of the port the port job. "