Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.

Last month the freight traffic in the port of Valencia marked an increase of 7.3% percent on October 2022, having amounted to 5.93 million tonnes, of which 4.65 million tonnes of cargo in containers (+ 8.4%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to 407mila teu (+ 4.3%), 968mila tonnes of conventional goods (+ 4.3%), 193mila tonnes of solid bulk (+ 37.1%) and 89mila tonnes of liquid bulk bulk (-33.7%).
The growth recorded in October 2023, as well as those of 1.0% percent achieved in the previous month and 10.0% percent in March, were not enough to make up for the loss of cargo volumes in the other months of this year. Therefore, in the first ten months of 2023, the total handling of 56.57 million tonnes was -6.1% percent lower than that of the same period last year. In the container segment alone the traffic stood at 44.16 million tonnes (-8.3%) with a container handling that amounted to 3.94 million teu (-8.8%), of which one million teu on landing (-13.3%), another million at embarkation (-8.5%) and about 1.9 million teu in transit (-6.2%). In addition, the other types of cargo, with conventional goods that were found to be 9.43 million tonnes (+ 1.9%), were found to be solid bulk at 1.41 million tonnes (+ 9.7%) and liquid bulk bulk to 1.24 million tonnes (+ 2.0%). New car traffic has been 401mila vehicles (-1.9%).