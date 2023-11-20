At the Galata Museum of the Genoa Sea a simulator will allow you to discover the activities of the port

In Genoa port and city will also meet in the virtual reality of a digital simulator. It is what will happen next Wednesday at the Galata Museum of the Ligurian capital Sea when the "Porto and City" eponymous project will be presented and the permanent installation that will allow it to live a unique experience to the discovery of the Genoese freight port. As of Thursday the installation will be accessible to the public, who will be able to discover firsthand all the activities that take place in the port through the use of a virtual reality viewer.
The interactive project, which involved the associations of the CRU (Regional Council Unipol) ligure, the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, the Genoa Chamber of Commerce and the MU.MA Institution Museums of the Sea and Migration, has the aim of returning to the Genoese and all visitors interested in the economy of the sea a realistic representation of the dynamism and the liveliness of the port activity.
The installation, which will be housed in a dedicated space at the ground floor of the Galata Museum of the Sea, was carried out by means of the involvement of the Information Technology Department of SIAT, the insurance company of the Unipol Group specialising in transport insurance, partner and member also of the CRU Liguria.