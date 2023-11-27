Unmanned ferry stranded in Sicily

On the night between Saturday and Sunday the ship Lider Prestij
of Cameroonian flag, previously belonged to the company Tirrenia with the name of Beniamino Carnival
, remained in the balmy of the waves near Stromboli Island due to the breakup of the towing cable with which the tugboat Tedy
towed the ferry from Naples to Turkey. The ro-pax ship, with no people on board, then beached itself overnight on the coasts of the Rometta Marea municipality, about 15 kilometers from Milazzo.
The Coast Guard, following the reporting of the accident, immediately activated the emergency cell by sending its own motorboats to the site and, in order to verify possible pollutions in the vicinity of the unit, ordered it to be sent in area of the Coast Guard subwaters of Messina and the overflight of the Manta ATR42 aircraft equipped with suitable instrumentation to detect any pollutions. In area also a helicopter and the ship Dactyl of the Coast Guard.
The shipowner has been notified of the cease-and-desist to carry out the removal of the vessel, the procedure necessary for the activation of the tugboats that will carry out the unit's disenactlement operations. From the information acquired by the Coast Guard, the unit would result in no fuel on board.