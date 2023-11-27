Gruber Logistics has opened a new branch in France, a nation in which the South Tyrolese company has been operating for years but has not yet been present with its own offices and warehouses. The new company is headquartered in Lyon and will focus on providing comprehensive logistics services, in particular on full-load transport (FTL) and exceptional transport (XTL).
In the meantime, Gruber Logistics was awarded the "The Logistic of the Year" award for the "Innovative Commitment in the sphere of internationalization of business".